Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

About Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

