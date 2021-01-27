Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $44.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $2,819,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

