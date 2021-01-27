Avion Wealth Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 1,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

