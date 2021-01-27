Avion Wealth Takes $76,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avion Wealth bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.33. 88,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

