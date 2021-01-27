Avion Wealth Sells 269 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Avion Wealth cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 25,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

