Avion Wealth Acquires Shares of 100 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,056. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.