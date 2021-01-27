Avion Wealth Acquires 9,166 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.30. 13,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

