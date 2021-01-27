Avid Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,461% compared to the average daily volume of 171 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $845.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.