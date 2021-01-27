Aviat Networks (AVNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Aviat Networks has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $66.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 181,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,641. The company has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.08. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $946,970.64. Insiders sold a total of 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.