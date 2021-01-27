AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AVEVF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Investec upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

