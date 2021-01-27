Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,735.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $164.11.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

