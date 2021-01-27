Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1,735.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.8% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of AVY opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

