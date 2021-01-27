Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $293.11 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.