Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,749 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 86.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

