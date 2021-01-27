Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 19,696 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

