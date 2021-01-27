Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,420 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,878 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

