Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,262 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in WPX Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,448,000 after buying an additional 629,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 794,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 888,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,830,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 301,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.84.

WPX opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

