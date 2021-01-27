Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $596,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,857 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

