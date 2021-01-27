Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $257.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

