Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

AMAT stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

