Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $38.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS opened at $47.65 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,308,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.