Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVLR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

AVLR opened at $151.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.31 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,818 shares of company stock worth $50,348,913. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,377,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,992,000 after buying an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,110,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Avalara by 966.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

