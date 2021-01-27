Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.74-15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.04 EPS.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $169.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.