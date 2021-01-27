Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

ALV opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.20. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

