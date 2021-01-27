Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
NYSE ALV traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 1,037,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93.
In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About Autoliv
Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.
