Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Announces Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Autoliv updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE ALV traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $91.31. 1,037,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

