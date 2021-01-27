Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by SEB Equity Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE ALV traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. 11,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.