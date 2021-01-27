Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.36 ($6.54).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) stock opened at GBX 588.80 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 614.60 ($8.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 581.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.91.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

