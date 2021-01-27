Auroracoin Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $15.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.53 or 1.00188006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

