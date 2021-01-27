Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 26,625,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 30,559,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $261,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

