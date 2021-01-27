Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,481,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

