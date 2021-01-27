Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 985 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 750,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,009,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.