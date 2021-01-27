Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Sysco stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. 36,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,875. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,059.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

