Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,387 shares of company stock worth $960,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $122.55. 219,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

