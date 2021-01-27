AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

AUDC stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 4,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,162. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.