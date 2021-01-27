AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.90

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 20018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,830,096 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,291,000 after purchasing an additional 163,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

