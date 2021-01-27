Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.31. 6,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,292. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.