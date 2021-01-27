ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVE. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.58.

TSE:CVE opened at C$7.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$12.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

