ATB Capital Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$29.50 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.47.

TSE:IMO opened at C$24.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$33.35.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

