AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $83.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

AZN traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 330,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

