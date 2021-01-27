Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.29-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $731-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.45 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.75.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

