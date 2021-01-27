Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $205.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $214.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.