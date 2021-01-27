Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $61,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

