Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 150.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $47,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

