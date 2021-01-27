Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $70.15 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 606.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Discover Financial Services worth $70,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

