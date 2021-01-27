Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $53.07 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.17% of HP worth $53,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

