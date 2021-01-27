Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $37.25 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Kornit Digital worth $37,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 86,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 152,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -602.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

