Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 58,111 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of TransDigm Group worth $93,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $544.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

