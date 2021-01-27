Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

