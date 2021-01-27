Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,579. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

