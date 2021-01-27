Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

